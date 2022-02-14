St Helena Government

Update on Flights to St Helena – March 2022 and Beyond – Airlink Flight Schedule

Titan Airways Charter Flight departing St Helena Airport

14 February 2022

The scheduled Airlink service will recommence on Saturday, 26 March 2022, with fortnightly flights between Johannesburg and St Helena and the monthly inter-Island service with Ascension Island.  Additional inter-Island flights have been included during periods of peak demand.

The Airlink flight schedule between March 2022 and January 2023 can be seen below:

Flight No.DateLegFlight No.DateLeg
13126-Mar-22JNB-HLE13526-Mar-22HLE-ASI
13627-Mar-22ASI-HLE13227-Mar-22HLE-JNB
1319-Apr-22JNB-HLE1329-Apr-22HLE-JNB
13123-Apr-22JNB-HLE13523-Apr-22HLE-ASI
13624-Apr-22ASI-HLE13224-Apr-22HLE-JNB
1317-May-22JNB-HLE1327-May-22HLE-JNB
13121-May-22JNB-HLE13521-May-22HLE-ASI
13622-May-22ASI-HLE13222-May-22HLE-JNB
1314-Jun-22JNB-HLE1324-Jun-22HLE-JNB
13118-Jun-22JNB-HLE13518-Jun-22HLE-ASI
13619-Jun-22ASI-HLE13219-Jun-22HLE-JNB
1312-Jul-22JNB-HLE1322-Jul-22HLE-JNB
13116-Jul-22JNB-HLE13516-Jul-22HLE-ASI
13617-Jul-22ASI-HLE13217-Jul-22HLE-JNB
13130-Jul-22JNB-HLE13530-Jul-22HLE-ASI
13631-Jul-22ASI-HLE13231-Jul-22HLE-JNB
13113-Aug-22JNB-HLE13213-Aug-22HLE-JNB
13127-Aug-22JNB-HLE13527-Aug-22HLE-ASI
13628-Aug-22ASI-HLE13228-Aug-22HLE-JNB
13110-Sep-22JNB-HLE13510-Sep-22HLE-ASI
13611-Sep-22ASI-HLE13211-Sep-22HLE-JNB
13124-Sep-22JNB-HLE13224-Sep-22HLE-JNB
1318-Oct-22JNB-HLE1358-Oct-22HLE-ASI
1369-Oct-22ASI-HLE1329-Oct-22HLE-JNB
13122-Oct-22JNB-HLE13222-Oct-22HLE-JNB
1315-Nov-22JNB-HLE1355-Nov-22HLE-ASI
1366-Nov-22ASI-HLE1326-Nov-22HLE-JNB
13119-Nov-22JNB-HLE13219-Nov-22HLE-JNB
1313-Dec-22JNB-HLE1353-Dec-22HLE-ASI
1364-Dec-22ASI-HLE1324-Dec-22HLE-JNB
13117-Dec-22JNB-HLE13517-Dec-22HLE-ASI
13618-Dec-22ASI-HLE13218-Dec-22HLE-JNB
13124-Dec-22JNB-HLE13224-Dec-22HLE-JNB
1317-Jan-23JNB-HLE1357-Jan-23HLE-ASI
1368-Jan-23ASI-HLE1328-Jan-23HLE-JNB
13121-Jan-23JNB-HLE13522-Jan-23HLE-ASI
13621-Jan-23ASI-HLE13222-Jan-23HLE-JNB

Airlink tickets for the service between Johannesburg and St Helena are now on sale and are available online via the Airlink website at: https://flyairlink.com/ and through all IATA travel agents.

For those resident on St Helena, ticket bookings can be made via Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc’s Shipping & Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown. Passengers can visit the Shipping & Travel Agency in person or contact them via email: shipping-travelmanager@solomons.co.sh or via tel: 22523.

Ticket bookings for the inter-island service between St Helena and Ascension can be made via the Ascension Island Government Finance Office in Georgetown. Passengers can visit the Finance Office in person or contact them via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by telephone on 67000 extension 115.

To maintain access to St Helena up until early March 2022, Titan Airways charter flights between the UK, St Helena and Ascension will continue in the interim, departing the UK on the following scheduled dates:

  • 14 February 2022
  • 7 March 2022.

SHG

