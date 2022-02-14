Update on Flights to St Helena – March 2022 and Beyond – Airlink Flight Schedule

14 February 2022
The scheduled Airlink service will recommence on Saturday, 26 March 2022, with fortnightly flights between Johannesburg and St Helena and the monthly inter-Island service with Ascension Island. Additional inter-Island flights have been included during periods of peak demand.
The Airlink flight schedule between March 2022 and January 2023 can be seen below:
|Flight No.
|Date
|Leg
|Flight No.
|Date
|Leg
|131
|26-Mar-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|26-Mar-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|27-Mar-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|27-Mar-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|9-Apr-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|9-Apr-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|23-Apr-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|23-Apr-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|24-Apr-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|24-Apr-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|7-May-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|7-May-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|21-May-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|21-May-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|22-May-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|22-May-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|4-Jun-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|4-Jun-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|18-Jun-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|18-Jun-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|19-Jun-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|19-Jun-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|2-Jul-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|2-Jul-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|16-Jul-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|16-Jul-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|17-Jul-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|17-Jul-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|30-Jul-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|30-Jul-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|31-Jul-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|31-Jul-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|13-Aug-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|13-Aug-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|27-Aug-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|27-Aug-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|28-Aug-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|28-Aug-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|10-Sep-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|10-Sep-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|11-Sep-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|11-Sep-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|24-Sep-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|24-Sep-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|8-Oct-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|8-Oct-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|9-Oct-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|9-Oct-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|22-Oct-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|22-Oct-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|5-Nov-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|5-Nov-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|6-Nov-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|6-Nov-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|19-Nov-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|19-Nov-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|3-Dec-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|3-Dec-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|4-Dec-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|4-Dec-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|17-Dec-22
|JNB-HLE
|135
|17-Dec-22
|HLE-ASI
|136
|18-Dec-22
|ASI-HLE
|132
|18-Dec-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|24-Dec-22
|JNB-HLE
|132
|24-Dec-22
|HLE-JNB
|131
|7-Jan-23
|JNB-HLE
|135
|7-Jan-23
|HLE-ASI
|136
|8-Jan-23
|ASI-HLE
|132
|8-Jan-23
|HLE-JNB
|131
|21-Jan-23
|JNB-HLE
|135
|22-Jan-23
|HLE-ASI
|136
|21-Jan-23
|ASI-HLE
|132
|22-Jan-23
|HLE-JNB
Airlink tickets for the service between Johannesburg and St Helena are now on sale and are available online via the Airlink website at: https://flyairlink.com/ and through all IATA travel agents.
For those resident on St Helena, ticket bookings can be made via Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc’s Shipping & Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown. Passengers can visit the Shipping & Travel Agency in person or contact them via email: shipping-travelmanager@solomons.co.sh or via tel: 22523.
Ticket bookings for the inter-island service between St Helena and Ascension can be made via the Ascension Island Government Finance Office in Georgetown. Passengers can visit the Finance Office in person or contact them via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by telephone on 67000 extension 115.
To maintain access to St Helena up until early March 2022, Titan Airways charter flights between the UK, St Helena and Ascension will continue in the interim, departing the UK on the following scheduled dates:
- 14 February 2022
- 7 March 2022.
#StHelena #Airlink #Flights #TitanAirways
https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/
SHG
14 February 2022