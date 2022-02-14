Update on Flights to St Helena – March 2022 and Beyond – Airlink Flight Schedule

The scheduled Airlink service will recommence on Saturday, 26 March 2022, with fortnightly flights between Johannesburg and St Helena and the monthly inter-Island service with Ascension Island. Additional inter-Island flights have been included during periods of peak demand.

The Airlink flight schedule between March 2022 and January 2023 can be seen below:

Flight No. Date Leg Flight No. Date Leg 131 26-Mar-22 JNB-HLE 135 26-Mar-22 HLE-ASI 136 27-Mar-22 ASI-HLE 132 27-Mar-22 HLE-JNB 131 9-Apr-22 JNB-HLE 132 9-Apr-22 HLE-JNB 131 23-Apr-22 JNB-HLE 135 23-Apr-22 HLE-ASI 136 24-Apr-22 ASI-HLE 132 24-Apr-22 HLE-JNB 131 7-May-22 JNB-HLE 132 7-May-22 HLE-JNB 131 21-May-22 JNB-HLE 135 21-May-22 HLE-ASI 136 22-May-22 ASI-HLE 132 22-May-22 HLE-JNB 131 4-Jun-22 JNB-HLE 132 4-Jun-22 HLE-JNB 131 18-Jun-22 JNB-HLE 135 18-Jun-22 HLE-ASI 136 19-Jun-22 ASI-HLE 132 19-Jun-22 HLE-JNB 131 2-Jul-22 JNB-HLE 132 2-Jul-22 HLE-JNB 131 16-Jul-22 JNB-HLE 135 16-Jul-22 HLE-ASI 136 17-Jul-22 ASI-HLE 132 17-Jul-22 HLE-JNB 131 30-Jul-22 JNB-HLE 135 30-Jul-22 HLE-ASI 136 31-Jul-22 ASI-HLE 132 31-Jul-22 HLE-JNB 131 13-Aug-22 JNB-HLE 132 13-Aug-22 HLE-JNB 131 27-Aug-22 JNB-HLE 135 27-Aug-22 HLE-ASI 136 28-Aug-22 ASI-HLE 132 28-Aug-22 HLE-JNB 131 10-Sep-22 JNB-HLE 135 10-Sep-22 HLE-ASI 136 11-Sep-22 ASI-HLE 132 11-Sep-22 HLE-JNB 131 24-Sep-22 JNB-HLE 132 24-Sep-22 HLE-JNB 131 8-Oct-22 JNB-HLE 135 8-Oct-22 HLE-ASI 136 9-Oct-22 ASI-HLE 132 9-Oct-22 HLE-JNB 131 22-Oct-22 JNB-HLE 132 22-Oct-22 HLE-JNB 131 5-Nov-22 JNB-HLE 135 5-Nov-22 HLE-ASI 136 6-Nov-22 ASI-HLE 132 6-Nov-22 HLE-JNB 131 19-Nov-22 JNB-HLE 132 19-Nov-22 HLE-JNB 131 3-Dec-22 JNB-HLE 135 3-Dec-22 HLE-ASI 136 4-Dec-22 ASI-HLE 132 4-Dec-22 HLE-JNB 131 17-Dec-22 JNB-HLE 135 17-Dec-22 HLE-ASI 136 18-Dec-22 ASI-HLE 132 18-Dec-22 HLE-JNB 131 24-Dec-22 JNB-HLE 132 24-Dec-22 HLE-JNB 131 7-Jan-23 JNB-HLE 135 7-Jan-23 HLE-ASI 136 8-Jan-23 ASI-HLE 132 8-Jan-23 HLE-JNB 131 21-Jan-23 JNB-HLE 135 22-Jan-23 HLE-ASI 136 21-Jan-23 ASI-HLE 132 22-Jan-23 HLE-JNB

Airlink tickets for the service between Johannesburg and St Helena are now on sale and are available online via the Airlink website at: https://flyairlink.com/ and through all IATA travel agents.

For those resident on St Helena, ticket bookings can be made via Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc’s Shipping & Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown. Passengers can visit the Shipping & Travel Agency in person or contact them via email: shipping-travelmanager@solomons.co.sh or via tel: 22523.

Ticket bookings for the inter-island service between St Helena and Ascension can be made via the Ascension Island Government Finance Office in Georgetown. Passengers can visit the Finance Office in person or contact them via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by telephone on 67000 extension 115.

To maintain access to St Helena up until early March 2022, Titan Airways charter flights between the UK, St Helena and Ascension will continue in the interim, departing the UK on the following scheduled dates:

14 February 2022

7 March 2022.

#StHelena #Airlink #Flights #TitanAirways

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

14 February 2022