Update: A Unique Opportunity for St Helena

Ministers would like to thank the public for their participation in the feedback sessions regarding the proposed VVIP trip.

Ministers acknowledge that this was announced at short notice due to the unusual circumstances, however we would like to thank the public for their engagement during the past week.

As a result of the feedback from the public, Ministers and the parties involved now require further time for discussions to take place before a final decision can be made.

Ministers will therefore not make any announcements on Monday, 7 February 2022, regarding this unique opportunity as previously stated, but will communicate to the public as soon as a decision has been made.

SHG

4 February 2022