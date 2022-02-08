Unique Opportunity for St Helena (VVIP Visit) – Update

Ministers would like to thank the community for their overwhelming engagement and response to the Unique Opportunity for St Helena (VVIP trip) proposal consulted on last week.

The majority view from the feedback received via the radio phone-ins, public meeting, email and in informal conversations with the public supported the proposal but genuine concerns were also raised around the Island’s fragile health system at this time.

Ministers have considered the constructive feedback from the community and have been proactively engaging with the organiser, which has resulted in an agreement to delay the trip until later in the year. This will allow more time to plan and prepare for a positive and unique experience that will be of benefit to the Island and the visitors, while also taking into consideration the health concerns raised during the public consultation.

Chief Minister Julie Thomas said:

“We are extremely thankful to the public for their valuable engagement during this very short period of consultation. The views received were used during further discussions with the organiser to determine the best way forward for the Island and the delegation.

“It was pleasing that we received feedback from all pockets of the community to ensure that we had an informed view of how the community felt about the proposed visit.

“We will now begin to work towards facilitating for the visit to go ahead later this year of course recognising the concerns raised about our health service. However this gives us more time to prepare for a quality visit and to learn more about the delegates and their areas of interest.

“We will keep the public updated and would also like to provide reassurance that we will review our decision if circumstances change, bearing in mind that COVID-19 continues to be an evolving situation. The Ministers look forward to working with the community in helping us to develop a prospectus that we can present to the delegation so that we can take advantage of this unique opportunity for our Island.”

