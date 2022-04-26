Ukrainian Flag To Be Flown On St Helena

In support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people – the flag of Ukraine will be flown at Plantation House, St Helena Airport, and Police Headquarters from Wednesday, 27 April 2022, until further notice.

Minister for Safety, Security & Home Affairs, Jeff Ellick, requested the flag to be flown.

Minister Ellick said:

“We now have a raft of Sanctions which have been extended to St Helena by the UK, and as a Government we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine hence flying the Ukrainian flag in prominent places on St Helena to show our support.”

Financial, trade, aircraft, shipping and immigration Sanctions are imposed for the purposes of persuading Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, and cease activity which destabilises Ukraine, or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.

These Sanctions include:

Prohibiting Russian aircraft within our (St Helena) Airspace

Powers to prohibit Russian vessels entering into St Helena’s Port

Immigration measures which prohibit named Russians entering St Helena

Trade sanctions ensuring trade with Russia in certain goods is prohibited, such as energy related equipment

Financial and Financial Services sanctions on designated Russians and certain Russian owned businesses.

SHG

26 April 2022