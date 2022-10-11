St Helena Government

UK State Awards – 2023 Birthday Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards

11 October 2022

The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:

  • 2023 Birthday Honours
  • Certificate and Badge of Honour
  • Acts of Bravery Award
  • Badge of St Helena
  • Freedom of the City of Jamestown.

Further information on these awards can be obtained from the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2022/press-releases/uk-state-awards-2023-birthday-honours-overseas-international-honours-list/ and from this week’s edition of the local newspapers.

