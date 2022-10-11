UK State Awards – 2023 Birthday Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards

The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:

2023 Birthday Honours

Certificate and Badge of Honour

Acts of Bravery Award

Badge of St Helena

Freedom of the City of Jamestown.

Further information on these awards can be obtained from the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2022/press-releases/uk-state-awards-2023-birthday-honours-overseas-international-honours-list/ and from this week’s edition of the local newspapers.

SHG

11 October 2022