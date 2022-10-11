UK State Awards – 2023 Birthday Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards

11 October 2022
The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:
- 2023 Birthday Honours
- Certificate and Badge of Honour
- Acts of Bravery Award
- Badge of St Helena
- Freedom of the City of Jamestown.
Further information on these awards can be obtained from the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2022/press-releases/uk-state-awards-2023-birthday-honours-overseas-international-honours-list/ and from this week’s edition of the local newspapers.
SHG
