UK Parliament welcomes St Helena delegates for fifth Overseas Territories Forum

St Helena delegates are joining participants from eight other UK Overseas Territories to participate in a three-day forum between 29 November and 1 December, meeting with UK and Overseas Territories’ parliamentarians, parliamentary officials, and external and internal auditors.



Taking place in the UK Parliament, delegates will, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a number of in-person sessions covering the themes of partnerships for good governance, effective scrutiny, and public engagement and leadership. The Overseas Territories Forum comes at a time of increasing interest around the state of the global economy, energy and climate security, as well as effective audit functions, and engagement with the public.

Representing St Helena will be Honourable Robert Midwinter, Public Accounts Committee Chairman Mark Yon, Chief Auditor Brendon Hunt, Internal Audit and Risk Manager Blessing Gurure and the Legislative Office Team Leader/Clerk of Council Connie Johnson.

The forum was organised by the UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA UK) in collaboration with the National Audit Office (NAO), and the Government Internal Audit Agency (GIAA). Since 2016, these three partners have delivered the UK Overseas Territories Project, a programmes of activities focusing on good governance and oversight of public finances in the Overseas Territories.



Whilst Councillor Robert Midwinter is overseas, Councillor Ronald Coleman will be covering the St Paul’s District area. He can be contacted by email through Ronald.Coleman@helanta.co.sh or by telephone on 22590. Councillor Midwinter is due to depart the Island on 26 November and return on 10 December 2022.

On attending the event, Councillor Midwinter said:

“Having been elected as the Chair of one of the two Select Committees that will scrutinise the decisions, policies and activities of the government, I am particularly pleased to be able to attend this forum in person, and look forward to engaging with peers from around the Commonwealth on good governance practises within different jurisdictions in order that I am better able to perform this crucial role.”

24 November 2022