St Helena Launches New Investor Prospectus at Tourism Investment Forum Africa

Director of Economic Development, Damian Burns, travelled to Cape Town last week to represent St Helena at the Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA).

The investment forum, which formed part of the World Travel Market (WTM) Africa, took place from 10 April to 12 April 2024.

Damian delivered a presentation on the first day of the forum. His presentation included a locally-produced ‘Invest in St Helena’ video, followed by a talk on the investment and commercial opportunities available in St Helena.

The talk also saw the official launch of the St Helena Investment Prospectus 2024. The prospectus provides potential investors with details on the opportunities available in St Helena, and the government’s vision to make St Helena a great place to live, work, visit and invest.

On the launch of the new Investment Prospectus at the TIFA, Director of Economic Development, Damian Burns, said:

“Our island is an emerging destination with significant tourism potential and untapped investment opportunities. We are seeking investors who are looking for responsible, sustainable, and equitable opportunities, with adventurous spirits who wish to foster strong relationships with our community. TIFA provided the ideal platform to speak to such investors, and I was impressed with the level and range of interest shown in the opportunities our island offers.”

“Participation in events such as these not only enhance St Helena’s visibility but also confirm its status as a globally important destination, ready to welcome increased visitor numbers and international investors.”

The St Helena Investment Prospectus 2024 can be viewed online at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/invest-in-st-helena.

The ‘Invest in St Helena’ video can be viewed on the St Helena Government YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@sthelenagovernment1638.

Photos

#StHelena #WTM #TIFA #CapeTown #InvestmentProspectus

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt