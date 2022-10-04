UK Hydrographic Office presentation evening

Members of the public are invited to attend a presentation, delivered by Kerrie Howard from the UK Hydrographic Office, at the Museum on Thursday, 6 October, starting at 7pm.

This presentation highlights how St Helena has been supported by the UKHO in meeting international maritime obligations, with regards hydrographic services.

All are welcome to attend.

Notes to Editor:

Over the last six years the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has been working with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) in a range of projects to support the British Overseas Territories.

This work was originally driven by improving Safety of Navigation but now with wider understanding, the data collected can provide the foundation layer for a wide range of activity in the marine environment.

In late 2018 as part of a programme of seabed mapping being undertaken throughout the United Kingdom’s Overseas Territories, a team from the UKHO undertook a seabed survey around the Island.

Covering the inshore areas around St Helena, the new data allows a previously unseen level of detail about the shallow waters surrounding the Island to be seen for the first time. The data has been used to update the nautical charts covering St Helena but can also be used to help preserve the marine environment and sustainably use the Island’s marine resources to support the nation’s marine economy.

SHG

4 October 2022