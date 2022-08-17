Testing for Visitors and Patients- Reminder

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind members of the public of the following:

Persons visiting patients at the General Hospital or attending appointments within the General Hospital grounds are asked to please arrive at the testing clinic approximately 30-45 minutes prior to their appointment/visiting time. This is to ensure that staff have sufficient time to conduct COVID-19 testing.

The public is also advised that the testing clinic for visitors and patients is now situated on the front verandah of the General Hospital. Testing will take place between 8am and 6pm each day. The public are asked to please adhere to the signs placed around and within the testing clinic.

Masks are required to be worn within the General Hospital during visits and clinic appointments.

SHG

17 August 2022