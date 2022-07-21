St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Statement from the Health Services Directorate

21 July 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to reassure the public that there are currently no patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 being treated at the General Hospital in Jamestown.

SHG
21 July 2022

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh