Statement from the Health Services Directorate

21 July 2022
The Health Services Directorate would like to reassure the public that there are currently no patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 being treated at the General Hospital in Jamestown.
SHG
21 July 2022
21 July 2022
The Health Services Directorate would like to reassure the public that there are currently no patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 being treated at the General Hospital in Jamestown.
SHG
21 July 2022
Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh