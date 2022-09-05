Staggered Return For Prince Andrew School Students

Prince Andrew School (PAS) would like to remind parents/guardians of the following staggered starting dates when returning to school for the first week of the new school year, as follows:

Years 11, 12 and 13 will return Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Year 10 will join Years 11, 12 and 13 on Thursday, 8 September 2022

Years 7, 8 and 9 will join at the start of week 2 (commencing Monday, 12 September 2022)

Prince Andrew School will continue as normal from Monday, 12 September 2022.

SHG

5 September 2022