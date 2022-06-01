St Helena’s proof of vaccination accepted by South African authorities

On Friday, 27 May 2022, it was announced that South Africa will only accept verifiable QR codes, either paper based or electronic, as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry to South Africa. However, St Helena Government (SHG) has today, Wednesday 1 June 2022, received confirmation from the South African Department of Health that written proof of vaccination cards or letters, without QR codes, issued by the Health Services Directorate, are acceptable as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations from St Helena. The South African Authorities have also communicated this information to all South African ports.

At this time, it has not been clarified by the South African Authorities whether the letter or vaccination card is the document required as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. All vaccinated persons are therefore advised to take their yellow vaccination card as well as the proof of vaccination letter from the Health Services Directorate.

If you are booked to travel on Saturday, 4 June 2022, and are:

Fully vaccinated, you will:

No longer be required to take a PCR test prior to departure

Be asked for a proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival in Johannesburg. Proof of vaccination letters must be arranged with the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, before your departure, if you have not already done so.

Not fully vaccinated, you will:

Still be required to take a PCR testat the scheduled clinic tomorrow, Thursday 2 June, at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, between 9am and 10.30am.

A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00. Children aged 5 to 16 years will not be required to pay for their PCR test.

PCR test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

It is mandatory that you contact the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, as soon as possible as it is essential to provide your passport details and date of birth for the documentation required. Grace can be contacted via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 22500.

SHG

1 June 2022