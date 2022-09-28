St Helena Government

St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority

28 September 2022

The St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority has today issued a report on the request to amend tariffs by Connect Saint Helena Ltd, which has been refused. 

This report can be found on the Public Information, Reports and Policies page of the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/ 

Direct Link:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/URA-Report-Tariffs-Sept-2022.pdf

Issued on behalf of the St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority                        

