St Helena Police Report – 3-9 January 2022

For the week Monday, 3 January, to Sunday, 9 January 2022, Police dealt with a total of 42 reports, resulting in three arrests.

One person was arrested for burglary and has been bailed to return to Police pending further investigations.

Two persons were arrested for assault and has been bailed to return to Police pending further investigations.

Other reports received related to a concern for safety and domestic dispute which has been referred to the appropriate agency, a building not secured which has resulted in crime prevention advice provided, and road traffic collisions and vandalism which are under investigation.

Police also carried out a number of community engagements in various parts of the Island and summons were served.

Until next week, keep safe!

SHG

11 January 2022