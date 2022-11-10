St Helena hosts delegation of French Diplomats

On Saturday, 5 November, Consul General Laurent Alberti and Thibault Desbets, First Secretary, French Embassy Pretoria of the French Embassy in Cape Town, South Africa, arrived at St Helena.

They were welcomed by Michel Danscione-Martineau, Director of the French Domains of St Helena, and were hosted at an evening reception at Plantation House by Acting Governor, Greg Gibson.

Consul General Laurent Alberti is spending a week on St Helena, exploring the French estate and the Island. Mr Desbets took advantage of an overnight stay and returned to South Africa on Sunday, 6 November.

Acting Governor, Greg Gibson, said:

“It was a pleasure to receive our French colleagues on St Helena, the first time that a delegation of French diplomats has visited the Island since 2019. I was pleased to host a dinner last weekend recognising the commitment shown by Michel to not just maintain, but also develop and improve, the French estate here on St Helena.”

“This could not have been achieved without the ongoing support from the many talented people on-Island who have lent their skill and dedication to seeing it happen. I hope that the Consul General enjoys the rest of the programme of events that Michel has lined up for him whilst he is here.”

Notes to Editor:

The French Domains include the three properties of Longwood House, Briars Pavilion and the Valley of the Tomb. They are owned by the Government of France, maintained by the French Foreign Ministry and administered locally by Honorary Consul Michel Danscione-Martineau.

The properties and their contents have been subject to ongoing maintenance and restoration, supported by locals.

10 November 2022