St Helena flies the flag for International Pride Month

Communities around the world have been celebrating International Pride Month during the month of June. To mark the close of Pride Month this year, and to show solidarity with the global LGBT+ community, the Rainbow Flag will be flown at Plantation House and above the Court House in Jamestown.

LGBT+ rights are fundamental human rights. SHG and the UK Government are committed to championing these rights internationally. Everyone, everywhere, should be free to love who they love and to express themselves without fear.

We are at a crossroads in the history of LGBT+ rights. 71 jurisdictions around the world still criminalise same-sex acts, and 11 jurisdictions punish them with the death penalty. Harassment and violence are a routine part of life for LGBT+ people around the world, even in countries that have progressive legal protections.

More needs to be done, in every part of the world, to help ensure LGBT+ people feel safe and are treated equally throughout society. The strongest, safest, and most prosperous societies are those in which everyone can live freely and can play a full, active part in society.

#StHelena #LGBTQ+ #PrideMonth

SHG

27 June 2021