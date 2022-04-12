St Helena COVID-19 Status Update – Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Following negative results from the re-testing of person(s) testing positive for COVID-19 in home quarantine on Monday, 4 April 2022 the public is advised that the person(s) have now completed their quarantine period in compliance with St Helena’s COVID-19 protocols.

The public are also advised that following routine testing on Saturday, 9 April 2022 positive COVID-19 case(s) were identified in Home Quarantine.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Members of the public should continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene and are thanked for your continued cooperation.

The public will be updated when there are no longer positive cases in quarantine.

St Helena’s current COVID-19 testing protocol requires testing to be undertaken on arrival to St Helena prior to entering the 10-day quarantine period. The next test is carried out on Day 9. Currently no additional testing is undertaken to detect if a person(s) status has changed before Day 9.

SHG

12 April 2022