St Helena COVID-19 Status Update- 7 April 2022

Following negative results from the re-testing of person(s) testing positive for COVID-19 in home quarantine on Thursday, 31 March 2022, the public is advised that the person(s) have now completed their quarantine period in compliance with St Helena’s COVID-19 protocols.

Positive case(s) identified through routine testing on Monday, 4 April, remain in home quarantine.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Members of the public should continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene and are thanked for your continued cooperation.

The public will be updated when there are no longer positive cases in quarantine.

SHG

7 April 2022