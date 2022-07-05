St Helena COVID-19 Status Update- 5 July 2022

Following routine testing on Saturday, 2 July 2022, positive COVID-19 case(s) were identified in Home Quarantine.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Members of the public should continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene and are thanked for your continued cooperation.

The public will be updated when there are no longer positive cases in quarantine.

St Helena’s current COVID-19 testing protocol requires testing to be undertaken on arrival to St Helena upon entering the 7/10 day quarantine period. The next test is carried out on Day 6/9. Currently there is no routine testing undertaken to detect if a person(s) status has changed before Day 6/9.

With regard to the person(s) testing positive for COVID-19 in home quarantine on Sunday, 26 June 2022, the public is advised that following negative test results, said person(s) have now completed their quarantine period in compliance with St Helena’s COVID-19 protocols.

SHG

5 July 2022