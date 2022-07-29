St Helena COVID-19 status Update – 29 July 2022

Following routine testing on Saturday, 16, July 2022, positive COVID-19 case(s) were identified in Home Quarantine, the person(s) have since completed their quarantine period following negative test results.

On Friday, 22, July 2022 further positive cases were identified following routine testing and therefore remain in home quarantine.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Members of the public should continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene and are thanked for your continued cooperation.

The public will be updated when there are no longer positive cases in quarantine.

St Helena’s current COVID-19 testing protocol requires testing to be undertaken on arrival to St Helena upon entering the 7/10 day quarantine period. The next test is carried out on Day 6/9. Currently there is no routine testing undertaken to detect if a person(s) status has changed before Day 6/9.

SHG

29 July 2022