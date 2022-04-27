St Helena COVID-19 Status Update – 27 April 2022

Following the re-testing of person(s) testing positive for COVID-19 in Home Quarantine on Monday, 18 April 2022, the public is advised that there are no positive cases of COVID-19 on St Helena at this time.

All COVID-19 protocols adhered to during this quarantine period are now complete.

Members of the public should continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene and are thanked for your continued cooperation.

St Helena’s current COVID-19 testing protocol requires testing to be undertaken on arrival to St Helena upon entering the 10-day quarantine period. The next test is carried out on Day 9. Currently there is no routine testing undertaken to detect if a person(s) status has changed before Day 9.

SHG

27 April 2022