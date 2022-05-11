St Helena COVID-19 Status Update – 11 May 2022

Following routine testing on Saturday, 7 May 2022, positive COVID-19 case(s) were identified in Home Quarantine. Positive results were also received from the re-testing of person(s) testing positive for COVID-19 in Home Quarantine on Saturday, 23 April 2022.

All person(s) who have tested positive, will remain in quarantine in compliance with St Helena’s COVID-19 protocols.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Members of the public should continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene and are thanked for your continued cooperation.

The public will be updated when there are no longer positive cases in quarantine.

St Helena’s current COVID-19 testing protocol requires testing to be undertaken on arrival to St Helena upon entering the 7 or 10 day quarantine period. The next test is carried out on Day 6 or 9. Currently there is no routine testing undertaken to detect if a person(s) status has changed before Day 6 or 9.

SHG

11 May 2022