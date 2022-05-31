South Africa only accepting QR coded proof of vaccinations – Advice for persons Abroad

On Friday, 27 May 2022, the South African Government announced that, with immediate effect, South Africa will only accept verifiable QR codes, either paper based or electronic, as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry to South Africa.

St Helena Government have approached the South African authorities for an exemption for travellers who have received their vaccinations on St Helena (and Ascension Island) as both Islands cannot provide vaccination certificates with QR codes. However at this time there is no guarantee that an exemption will be given.

St Helena Government therefore recommends that persons who received their COVID-19 vaccinations on St Helena and are currently abroad but planning to travel to St Helena, to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test (as a precautionary measure) prior to travelling to South Africa.

If you have any further queries please feel free to contact COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards. Grace can be contacted via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 0290 22500.

31 May 2022