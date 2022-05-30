South Africa accepting only QR coded proof of vaccinations

On Friday, 27 May 2022, the South African Government announced that, with immediate effect, South Africa will only accept verifiable QR codes, either paper based or electronic, as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry to South Africa.

St Helena Government have approached the South African authorities for an exemption for travellers from St Helena (and Ascension Island) as both Islands cannot provide vaccination certificates with QR codes. However there is no guarantee that an exemption will be given, particularly before the flight scheduled to depart for Johannesburg on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

The Health Services Directorate therefore recommends that all persons booked to travel on Saturday, 4 June, who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations on-Island, take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, as a precautionary measure.

A pre-departure testing clinic will take place on Thursday, 2 June, at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9am and 10.30am.

On this occasion SHG will waiver the payment for COVID-19 tests, due to the short notice of this requirement.

It is mandatory that you contact the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, as soon as possible as it is essential to provide your passport details and date of birth for the documentation required. Grace can be contacted via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 22500.

PCR test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

SHG

30 May 2022