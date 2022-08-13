Side Path Road Update

Weather permitting from Monday, 15 August 2022, there will be significantly increased activity on Side Path Road, commencing from The Brow.

The public are requested to be vigilant and comply with any directions given by the Contractor or Site Supervisor when in the vicinity. Side Path Road remains closed to all traffic and pedestrians at this time.

Isaac’s Contractors Ltd and EDIP Site Supervisor, Chris Williams, will contact people likely to be directly affected, if and when required, as construction operations progress.

