Side Path Road Closure Reminder

The public is reminded that Side Path Road is an active construction site and remains closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Unfortunately we have had reports of some individuals walking along Side Path Road, through the construction site. This is a very dangerous practice, and we ask that you refrain from doing so. We are all striving to keep the construction site safe and accident-free, please observe the Contractor’s safety and warning signs – they exist primarily for your safety.

We also draw your attention to parking near the General Hospital. Vehicles are still parking in front of the barriers and no-parking signs. Drivers are reminded to please respect the no-parking signs and barriers that have been erected, as well as the existing yellow lines. In addition to trying to minimise general traffic congestion around the Hospital during the closure of Side Path Road, it is essential that this area is kept clear for the passage of emergency vehicles, particularly ambulances.

SHG

12 July 2022