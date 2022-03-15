Safeguarding Week Launches- Friday, 18 March 2022

Safeguarding week is being launched on St Helena this Friday, 18 March 2022, with particular focus around online safety for both children and adults. The internet is more accessible than it has ever been on St Helena and this will only continue with the Equiano Cable going live in the near future.

Throughout Safeguarding week, training sessions will take place around online safety of children and adults. Members of the public who would like to attend any of the training sessions can contact Delphia Stevens via email: delphia.stevens@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 25841.

The training sessions will take place as follows:

Date Venue Time Monday, 21 March Jamestown, Community Centre 9am –11am 12am – 2pm Tuesday, 22 March Community Care Complex 9am – 11am 12am – 2pm Friday, 23 March Jamestown Community Centre 12am – 2pm

Our team of facilitators will also be conducting presentations to all four schools around keeping safe online.

Presentations will also be conducted for parents during three evening sessions. Parents and wider family members are welcome to attend any of the evening sessions.

The presentations for parents will take place as follows:

Date Venue Time Monday, 21 March Pilling Primary School 7.30pm Tuesday, 22 March Harford Primary School 7.30pm Thursday, 24 March Prince Andrew School 7.30pm

Please note that the presentation for St Paul’s Primary School will be combined with Prince Andrew School.

SHG

15 March 2022