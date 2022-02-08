Ruperts Cargo Handling Port Facility Update

Works are progressing on the Container Freight Station Project at Ruperts.

All earthworks have been successfully completed as well as the concrete retaining walls. Construction of the concrete slabs is underway and three bays of nine have been casted which equates to a 33% completion.

All slab casting has been programmed for completion in mid-February.

A reminder to the public that a site office has been established in Lower Ruperts within the Garden Wall area. Site Supervisor, Paul Loosely, is on-site and can be contacted on tel: 65640 or 25883 if members of the public have any immediate queries.

SHG

