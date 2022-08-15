Road Closures

The public is advised that the road from Watercourse Road to Prince Andrew School will be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 24 August 2022. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to upgrade two under land drains.

The Highways Authority has also given approval for the road from the junction at Stitches Ridge to Wranghams, Sandy Bay, to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Thursday, 25 August 2022. This closure is to allow the Rock Guards to remove rocks from the hillside above the main road.

During these closures, only Emergency Services will be granted access.

Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

15 August 2022