Road Closures

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from White Wall, Half Tree Hollow, to New Ground Point to be closed between 9am and 3pm tomorrow, Wednesday 28 September 2022. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to carry out emergency maintenance works.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. All other road users are asked to use the diversion route via Sapper Way. Appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The public is advised that the road, from the junction near St Matthew’s Church towards Halley’s Mount and through to the Dungeon Cemetery, will be closed between 9am and 3pm on Tuesday, 4, and Wednesday, 5 October 2022. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to carry out remedial maintenance works.

During these closures, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. All other road users are asked to use the diversion route via Gordon’s Post. Appropriate signage will be in place.

SHG

27 September 2022