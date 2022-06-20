Road closure – Bates Branch to Stitches Ridge Junction

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Bates Branch to the junction at Stitches Ridge, Sandy Bay, to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to upgrade a storm water structure in the Sandy Bay Ridge area.

Appropriate signage will be in place and, as normal, only emergency services will be granted access. All other road users are asked to use the diversion route via Lemon Tree Gut.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

20 June 2022