Construction of all concrete road panels on Side Path Road have been completed by the Contractor. The remaining phase of works to the historic wall will now begin.

Therefore, as per the previous road closure, the Highways Authority has given permission for the section of Napoleon Street above the laundrette, the Brow, and Seales Corner Road up to Carnarvon Court entrance, to be reclosed from tomorrow, Thursday 8 December 2022, to Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted vehicular access. Pedestrians will be allowed access, but are asked to be mindful of their surrounding and vigilant of work underway in this area. Appropriate signage will be in place.

Other road users are asked to use the access from the Market Street entrance through Seales Corner.

For any queries, Site Supervisor, Mr Chris Williams, can be contacted on mobile no: 67424 or the Contractor, Mr John Isaac, on mobile no: 62466.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

7 December 2022