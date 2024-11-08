Primary Education Review – Hampshire Local Authority to Visit St Helena

St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the arrival of two experienced education consultants from Hampshire Local Authority. These consultants will be on the island from Saturday 9 November to Saturday 23 November 2024, to provide invaluable support to the ongoing Education Review.

The primary focus of their visit will be to conduct a comprehensive Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Review. This review will assess the current provision for SEND learners and identify areas for improvement. Additionally, the consultants will deliver a series of continuing professional development sessions on phonics, inclusion, quality first teaching, and SEND.

This collaborative effort with Hampshire Local Authority builds upon the recent work undertaken by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). With the expertise of these education professionals, SHG aims to further enhance the quality of education on the island and move closer to achieving Council of British International Schools (COBIS) standards.

This initiative underscores SHG’s unwavering commitment to raising educational standards and providing the best possible learning opportunities for all students.

