EDIP Side Path Road Works Update

The Highways Authority has given approval for a further one week closure of Side Path Road, therefore it is now planned to reopen Side Path on Thursday 14 November and not Thursday 7 November 2024.

The reason for the extended closure is to allow Isaac’s Contractors to complete additional works which has been added to the project.

These works form part of rehabilitation works for the R2 Road Project through the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

Field Road will remain closed until further notice.