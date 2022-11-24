Following the recent notice of road closure, the public is advised that the first phase of works to the historic wall on Side Path Road has been completed and the Contractor is resuming construction of the remaining nine (of a total of 40) concrete road panels.

Therefore, the section of Napoleon Street above the laundrette, the Brow, and Seales Corner Road up to Carnarvon Court entrance, has been reopened to all road users with immediate effect.

The public are thanked for their understanding and cooperation during the road closure.

SHG

24 November 2022