REPORT OF ILLEGAL FISHING IN ST HELENA WATERS

St Helena Government (SHG) has been made aware that a report has been made of a Taiwanese fishing vessel illegally entering St Helena’s waters over the weekend to undertake longline fishing within our 200nm exclusive fishing zone.



This report is currently being investigated by the SHG Marine Enforcement Section with the assistance of the Blue Belt surveillance team.

The public will be kept informed with further information on this report of illegal fishing when it becomes available.

#StHelena #UkGovBluebelt

SHG

9 March 2022