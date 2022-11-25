Repeat Prescriptions to be filled prior to Friday, 9 December 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that, due to staff movements, the Pharmacy will have reduced opening hours during the festive period. The opening hours for the pharmacy and all other services offered within the Health and Social Care Portfolio over the festive period will be communicated shortly.

To help manage staff workload, the Pharmacy would like to avoid having large quantities of repeat prescriptions to process during the weeks leading up to the festive period. This is to avoid service delays within the pharmacy and to other health care facilities. Therefore staff would like to ask members of the public who will require their repeat prescription order to be filled for the festive period, to please forward their requests to be processed prior to Friday, 9 December 2022.

The public is reminded that all requests for repeat prescriptions are required five working days in advance of collection, and that there may be slight delays due to high demand during this time of year. For repeat requests the Pharmacy can be contacted via tel: 25867 or the pharmacy ordering email address: pharmacy.prescriptions@shg.gov.sh.

Repeat prescriptions will be processed on weekdays only

The Health Services Directorate would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

SHG

25 November 2022