Remote Electronic Monitoring Workshop

The Marine Enforcement Section will be hosting a Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) Workshop at the Canister on Monday, 7March 2022, at 4.30pm.

REM systems are installed aboard fishing vessels to monitor their activities whilst at sea.

Fishery Development Manager for the UK Marine Management Organisation’s Future Fisheries Team, Martin Arris, will deliver a presentation and answer any questions on REM from the fishing industry.

The REM Project on St Helena is part of the Blue Belt Programme and will gather data to effectively manage the tuna fishery as well as helping to ensure compliance with regulations.

SHG

3 March 2022