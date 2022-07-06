Recognising the symptoms of COVID-19 and testing

The Health Services Directorate has advised that community spread of COVID-19 is expected at some stage after the quarantine requirements have been lifted. It is important that you are aware of the symptoms and signs of COVID-19 and what you should do to help yourself and/or others.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

a sore throat

a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

diarrhoea and/or vomiting

muscle aches and pains

shortness of breath

headache

unexplained fatigue.

If you have any of these symptoms you are advised to:

Isolate yourself at home

Call the COVID-19 help line and state that you feel unwell or have symptoms of COVID (the COVID-19 helpline number will be made available shortly)

Once you have called the helpline you will be triaged by a clinically trained responder who will decide whether you need an appointment for further assessment and a COVID test

If you have a COVID test you will be given the result and advice appropriate to the test result.

Further details on the location of test centres will be issued shortly.

If you have COVID-19 you can infect other people from two days before your symptoms start, and for up to 10 days after. You can pass on the infection to others, even if you have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

It will not be mandatory to wear face masks, however individuals can choose to do so in crowded areas or enclosed spaces in order to reduce the spread of COVID. The practice of good hand and respiratory hygiene at all times is advised.

SHG

6 July 2022