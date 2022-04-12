Recall of Kinder Products

The Health Services Directorate has received a notification that a number of Kinder chocolate products have been recalled.

The Ferrero chocolate company is recalling a selection of Kinder products, which have been manufactured in Belgium, as a precautionary measure, in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella.

These include the following products:

Kinder Surprise 20g – Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023

– Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023 Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 multipacks – Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023

– Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023 Kinder Surprise 100g – Best Before Dates up to and including 21 August 2022

– Best Before Dates up to and including 21 August 2022 Kinder Mini eggs 75g – Best Before Dates up to and including 21 August 2022

– Best Before Dates up to and including 21 August 2022 Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g – Best Before Dates up to and including 21 August 2022

– Best Before Dates up to and including 21 August 2022 Kinder Schokobons 70g – Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023

– Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023 Kinder Schokobons 200g – Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023

– Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023 Kinder Schokobons 320g – Best Before Dates up to and including 4 January 2023.

Members of the public are advised to check if you have received or purchased any of these products. If you are in possession of any of these products, do not consume them, instead return the product to the place where they were bought. If any of these products have already been consumed and you are experiencing signs of food poisoning, please contact the General Hospital. For further advice, please contact the Environmental Health Section on tel: 22713.

SHG

11 April 2022