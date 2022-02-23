Rebecca Lawrence Achieves International Postgraduate Certificate In Education

23 February 2022
Graduate Instructor (Science) at Prince Andrew School, Rebecca Lawrence, has recently achieved an International Postgraduate Certificate in Education (iPGCE) with the University of Derby, following a year of study.
The course was undertaken via distance learning and consisted of three modules –Inclusive Practice, Research Informed Practice, and Curriculum Development.
Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, commented:
“This is another proud moment for us in Education. This achievement is a demonstration of the hard work and dedication that Rebecca has put in to developing herself professionally in her role as Science Teacher at Prince Andrew School. I look forward to seeing her build on this learning and progress further in her teaching career. ”
Congratulations are extended to Rebecca!
