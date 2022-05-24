Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – Road And Parking Space Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from the Swimming Pool to Thompson’s Crane at the Seafront to be closed from 4pm on Thursday, 2 June 2022, through to 6am on Saturday, 4 June 2022, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This will include all parking spaces in that area. During this closure, only emergency services and fishermen or persons needing to access the lower Wharf for work purposes will be granted access.

The Highways Authority has also given approval for the road from the Canister to the Arch, Jamestown, to be closed on Friday, 3June 2022, from 11am to 12 noon to enable uniformed contingents to parade to the seafront.

Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

24 May 2022