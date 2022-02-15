Public Library Temporary Closure – 21 February To 21 March 2022

The following is a public announcement from the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio:

The Public Library Service will temporarily close from Monday, 21 February, for the purpose of rewiring the building. The service will reopen on Monday, 21 March 2022, at 9.30am.

Members of the public may borrow up to 12 books for the period the Library will be temporarily closed, this is an additional four books to the normal issue.

We regret any inconvenience and look forward to your continued support.

SHG

15 February 2022