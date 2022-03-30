Public Library Service Survey

The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio has today, Wednesday 30 March 2022, launched a survey to gather feedback on the Public Library Service.

This survey is available here or in hardcopy from the Public Library in Jamestown.

Please return your completed survey to the Public Library or Education Learning Centre by Tuesday, 12 April 2022.

Head of Lifelong Learning, Angela Benjamin, commented:

“We would encourage everyone to participate in this survey as it would enable us to understand your needs and how we can improve or adjust our service to suit you.”

SHG

30 March 2022

