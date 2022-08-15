Public Consultation Meetings – Proposed Locations For Bus Shelters

The Infrastructure Section of the Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio will be holding public consultation meetings on the proposed locations for the Bus Shelters Project that has been approved for funding under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project Budget 2022/23.

Meetings will start at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 22 August Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 24 August Half Tree Hollow Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and view the proposed locations. We look forward to seeing you.

SHG

15 August 2022