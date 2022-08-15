Public Consultation Meetings – Proposed Locations For Bus Shelters

15 August 2022
The Infrastructure Section of the Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio will be holding public consultation meetings on the proposed locations for the Bus Shelters Project that has been approved for funding under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project Budget 2022/23.
Meetings will start at 7pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 22 August
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 24 August
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and view the proposed locations. We look forward to seeing you.
SHG
15 August 2022