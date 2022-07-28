Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Wednesday, 3 August 2022

A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

The programme of business will focus on the following:

Saint Helena National Trust Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2021

Equality & Human Rights Commission Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2021

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

28 July 2022