Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Wednesday, 2 March 2022

15 February 2022

The following is a public announcement, sent on behalf of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:

A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

The programme of business includes St Helena Government Financial Statements 2019/20 & Audit Management Letter.

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. 

