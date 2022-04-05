Prince Andrew School Award Ceremony

Prince Andrew School would like to inform the parents of all awardees who are going to be collecting a certificate on Thursday, 7 April 2022, that should they wish to bring both parents to the ceremony, they can do so. Please ensure that any change to the reply slip already sent in to the School is telephoned or emailed through to School Support Assistant, Caitlyn Buckley, on tel: 24290 or via email: caitlyn.buckley@princeandrew.edu.sh.

It is important this information is received by the School for seating purposes.

SHG

5 April 2022

