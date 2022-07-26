Primary Schools’ Open Days

The Island’s three Primary Schools – Harford, Pilling and St Pauls – will soon be hosting their annual Open Days.

During the following times, the Schools will be open to parents, guardians and the general public:

School Date Time St Pauls Primary School Wednesday, 27 July 9am – 3pm 3.30pm – 5.30pm Pilling Primary School Thursday, 28 July 9.30am – 3pm 4pm – 6pm Harford Primary School Tuesday, 2 August 9.30am – 5.30pm

All are encouraged to attend the Open Days to see the Primary Schools in action and to view the children’s work.

SHG

26 July 2022