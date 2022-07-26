St Helena Government

Primary Schools’ Open Days

26 July 2022

The Island’s three Primary Schools – Harford, Pilling and St Pauls – will soon be hosting their annual Open Days.

During the following times, the Schools will be open to parents, guardians and the general public:

SchoolDateTime
St Pauls Primary SchoolWednesday, 27 July9am – 3pm 3.30pm – 5.30pm
Pilling Primary SchoolThursday, 28 July9.30am – 3pm 4pm – 6pm
Harford Primary SchoolTuesday, 2 August9.30am – 5.30pm

All are encouraged to attend the Open Days to see the Primary Schools in action and to view the children’s work.

