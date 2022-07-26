Primary Schools’ Open Days

26 July 2022
The Island’s three Primary Schools – Harford, Pilling and St Pauls – will soon be hosting their annual Open Days.
During the following times, the Schools will be open to parents, guardians and the general public:
|School
|Date
|Time
|St Pauls Primary School
|Wednesday, 27 July
|9am – 3pm 3.30pm – 5.30pm
|Pilling Primary School
|Thursday, 28 July
|9.30am – 3pm 4pm – 6pm
|Harford Primary School
|Tuesday, 2 August
|9.30am – 5.30pm
All are encouraged to attend the Open Days to see the Primary Schools in action and to view the children’s work.
SHG
26 July 2022