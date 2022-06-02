Press Release: Positive COVID-19 Cases detected on MV Helena

The MV Helena has notified port authorities that there have been positive cases of COVID-19 detected on-board, at this time all on-board are well and there is no need for medical intervention.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive at St Helena tomorrow, Friday 3 June 2022, and will dock alongside Ruperts Jetty on Saturday, 4 June. All crew will remain in isolation on-board during the period the vessel is alongside, this is in accordance with COVID-19 Protocols for arriving vessels.

The cargo operations will commence as planned and should be completed by Tuesday, 7 June. During the entire period that the vessel is alongside, Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19 will be adhered to by all personnel involved.

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Saturday, 4 June, until Tuesday, 7 June. These areas will be strictly prohibited and are limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

SHG

2 June 2022